After Paris Olympics silver, Neeraj Chopra hints at surgery for injury

Paris: Neeraj Chopra said now is the time to address the issue for the longer run, and that he will consult doctors to examine it carefully.

The long-standing groin issue has been a bother for a few years now, and it keeps cropping up to peg him back. It also, more significantly, has prevented him from delivering bigger throws; like that of gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan who rewrote the Olympic record at 92.97m in the final on Thursday night.

Chopra said now is the time to address the issue for the longer run, and that he will consult doctors to examine it carefully. Surgery would likely be an option.

“I will talk to my team and take a decision accordingly,” Chopra said after the final.

“I am pushing myself despite the current situation of my body. The throw is good. But there’s still a lot inside me and I have to keep myself fit for it. I have never felt, sach mein, even though I have not crossed 90m… I thought I’ll do it. I had the belief.

But, I have won a medal for my country. So that’s a big deal too.”

“I already threw 89.94m (personal best in 2022) with this injury. When I throw, I always focus almost 50 percent on my injury. We have to focus mostly on technique, but it’s really hard for me with this injury,” he said. “Doctors told me to go for surgery last

year. Kheech raha hoon abhi tak (I’m stretching myself till now). There have been treatments since. But we will have to take a big decision.

“Medals are a different thing. But jo ek distance hai mere andar… after the 2018 Asian Games when I threw 88m, I feel there is a better throw left in me. Kaafi kuch hai andaar. Karenge bilkul (There’s a lot left in me, we will do it for sure).”

Chopra was genuinely happy for Nadeem, who has also been through his share of injuries and returned this season after a long injury layoff. Last year, the Pakistani had competed at just the Budapest World Championships while this year he only turned up for

the Paris Diamond League coming into the Olympics.

“Arshad did so well. Bahut maza aaya,” Chopra said. “If he can avoid injuries, his throws will only get better. A lot of our sport is about injuries and how one manages that.”