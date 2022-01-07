After Naba Das, MP Sasmit Patra Tested Positive For Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Taking to Twitter to inform the development, Patra said,” I have tested positive for COVID-19. Requesting all who came in physical contact with me in the last few days to undergo testing, please. Despite being fully vaccinated, I got it now and had it once in 2020. This shows we must keep our guard up. Stay safe, mask up, stay alert!”

Earlier in the day, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das was also tested positive for Covid-19.