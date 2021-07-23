After Kuwait, New Exam Centre NEET UG 2021 Set-Up In Dubai

New Delhi: After Kuwait, the Ministry of Education informed that new exam centre has been set up in Dubai for the medical entrance test NEET 2021 scheduled to be held on September 12.

The Embassy of India in the United Arab Emirates said UAE has been chosen as a NEET center outside India for the first time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Education.

Those candidates who wish to apply online for NEET (UG)-2021 with Dubai as Exam City, can do so from today (July 23, 2021, 5.00 PM). While the last date for applying is August 6, candidates can pay the exam fee up to August 7, 2021 (11:50 P.M.) on the official NTA website- www. neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official NTA notification, the candidates who have already applied for NEET (UG)-2021, can change their Choice of City for Exam Centre to Dubai (if they wish so) during the correction period from August 8 to 12.

The examination shall be conducted with all due precautions and following all protocols including maintaining COVID appropriate behavior. In another first, the NEET-undergraduate exams will be conducted in 13 different languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions.