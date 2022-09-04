After Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash’s kissing video went viral, actor posts ‘moment that broke the Internet’

Mumbai: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Paraksh’s kissing video went viral on social media. TejRan fans had a gushing moment when the two actors were seen sharing a kiss in the most adorable way.

Days after the video took social media by storm, actor Karan Kundrra took to his verified Instagram account to post some photos of the ‘moment that broke the Internet’.

See post.

For the unversed, last week television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi’s video went viral on social media. In the recent video the ‘Bigg Boss’ couple is seen filming a breathtaking moment. The couple could be seen standing on a moving elevator and adorably kissing each other as they come close to each other on the opposite sides.