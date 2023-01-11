After Joshimath, Cracks Reported In Buildings In Another Place Of Uttarakhand

Dheradun: After cracks in different structures and roads in Joshimath, similar incidents were reported in Tehri Garhwal– around 220 kilometres from the Chamoli District of Uttarakhand.

As per ANI reports, the villages which are adjacent to Tehri Lake developed large cracks in the houses, putting over a half dozen families in danger. The locals alleged that they have been witnessing the incidents of cracks ever since the construction of the Chamba Tunnel started in early 2019.

Notably, Chamba Tunnel is a 440-meter-long all-weather route and was inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari recently.

Meanwhile, locals claimed that they complained to the officials several times “but no concrete solution has been provided”. “The cracks started appearing since the construction of the tunnel began. Several surveys took place but no action was taken. We had tenants living here but we made them vacate in 2019. We demand that the govt takes measures here just like they did for Joshimath,” Deepak Tiwari, a local affected by the subsidence told the news agency.