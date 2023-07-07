After IPL, JioCinema delivers India’s next streaming mega-hit with Bigg Boss OTT

JioCinema has once again broken records in the Indian streaming space, this time on the Entertainment front. After the stupendous success of the IPL, the streamer’s latest salvo is the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT, a digital-only version of the iconic show.

The season is being telecast Live 24 hours and is available to all of India at no cost. In a short span of just over 2 weeks since its launch on June 17, Bigg Boss OTT has already gone on to become the most streamed entertainment property in India with over 400 Million (40 crore) Video Views.

In what is being hailed as one of the most successful seasons ever, the show has already generated over 4 Bn (400 crore) minutes of Watch Time across 35 Mn (3.5 crore) Viewers. The season has already broken records for the highest weekly votes ever for a contestant, surpassing the famous Season 13. A record 150 Million+ votes have already been registered in the first 2 weeks.

Innovation & Interactivity have taken fandom to the next level. With options to access multi-camera feeds, 360-degree cameras, Live chats, Voting & several other unique features, audiences have lapped up the opportunity to engage at a level never seen before.

Unique interactivity segments like Meme The Moment that has the quirkiest and the funniest scenes of BB OTT converted into templates for viewers to customize into memes using their own words as well as Janta Ka Vichar where BB OTT fans can send the best video question for contestants and get an opportunity for a video call with Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar elevate the engagement opportunity for users and brands.

In addition to being a massive success with viewers, the landmark IP has also earned itself a prime position among advertisers owing to its reach and unique engagement options. Besides providing unparalleled visibility and driving awareness, Bigg Boss OTT has carved a space for itself as a destination for brands to innovate, meaningfully integrate and create value for their consumers.

Anchored on the popularity of the show and the OG host Salman Khan, a diverse set of brands have joined as sponsors for JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT. Bigg Boss OTT presented by Vimal Elaichi and powered by Too Yumm also includes other Special Partners like Vicco Vajradanti Sugar Free Paste, Paytm, Silver Coin Chakki Atta, Lenskart, Ching’s Schezwan Chutney with many more identifying opportunities to integrate. Other advertisers across categories also continue to leverage JioCinema’s ad-tech suite to drive reach and engagement for their brands.

Bigg Boss OTT’s immense popularity and viewer loyalty continues to strengthen JioCinema’s growing dominance and category leadership. Unequivocally focused on building India’s biggest entertainment destination, JioCinema continues to offer content that is genre-defining, strong and differentiated for viewers across India.

Tune in to India’s biggest reality phenomena, Bigg Boss OTT, only on JioCinema, for free!