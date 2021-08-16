After India’s Blistering Tail-End Batting, England Struggle In 272 Chase

London: After a blistering half-century, Mohammed Shami put England into the back foot in the second test here at Lords on Monday.

Till the end of the 22nd over of England’s second innings, the home team scored 67/4. Ishant Sharma strikes with the final delivery of the second session! England (391 & 67/4) at Tea on Day 5, needs 205 runs vs India (364 & 298/8d).

Root (33*), Ishant (2/6), Shami (1/5).

India also declared at 298/8 after 109.3 overs and leading by 271 runs.

The home team got off to the worst possible start as they lost their openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley in the first two overs of the second innings on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord’s.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami scored a brilliant half-century, his second in Test cricket, and also stitched together an unbeaten 89-run ninth-wicket stand with Jasprit Bumrah as India declared soon after Lunch to set England a 272-run target.

Starting their second innings, Burns fell to Jasprit Bumrah while Mohammed Shami dismissed Dominic Sibley to hand over the advantage to Team India.

Pacer Ollie Robinson got the crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma to put England on top at the start of the day’s play.