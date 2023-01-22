After India, China Gives Financing Assurances To Sri Lanka For IMF Bailout Package

Colombo: China has given debt-ridden Sri Lanka the financing assurances required by the IMF to unlock a USD 2.9 billion bailout package for the country, days after India strongly backed the island nation’s efforts to secure the loan from the global lender to recover from its worst-ever economic crisis.
The Sunday Times newspaper reported that China’s Exim Bank delivered a letter on Saturday granting Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on repayment and agreeing with the International Monetary Fund’s extended fund facility (EFF).
The report was confirmed by Sri Lankan officials who did not want to be named.
