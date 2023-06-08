After high-speed chase, Drunk driver who caused series accidents in Cuttack detained

Cuttack: A drunk car driver was beaten up black and blue by angry people in Cuttack City on Wednesday night as he caused a series of accidents in inebriated condition.

The driver who was said to be under the influence of alcohol hit cars in areas including Barabati Stadium, Jobra and Chauliaganj.

Some chased the car and intercepted it in Rajendra Nagar area.

Madhupatna IIC and ACP along with a team reached the spot and managed to pacify the mob.

Meanwhile, the police have detained the driver at the police station .