After Frustrating England Bowlers, India Set 368 For Home Team’s Victory

Oval: With an ecstatic performance by Wicketkeeper Batsman Rishabh pant and ALl rounder Shardul Thakur, India have gained a dominant lead of 368 runs by the end of 148.2 overs with the visitors reaching 466 on Day 4 of the fourth Test at The Oval.

The last four wickets have added 154 runs for India to turn things around for the visitors. Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a stellar 127, while Cheteshwar Pujara (61), Shardul Thakur (60), and Rishabh Pant (50) hit the fifties.

Earlier, India lost the wickets of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ajinkya Rahane in the morning session. Indian skipper Kohli fell to Moeen Ali while Chris Woakes dismissed Jadeja and Rahane in the first session.

The tourists ended Day 3 with 270 for three at Stumps, after bad light ended play.

Overnight batters Kohli and Jadeja added 26 more runs to the total before Jadeja (17) was trapped in front by Chris Woakes, ending the 59-run stand for the fourth wicket, and this brought Rahane to the middle.

Rahane (0) failed to open his account and he just last for eight balls as Woakes also had him trapped in front and India was reduced to 296/5 with the lead at 197. Chris Woakes was the pick of the English bowlers claiming 3-83.