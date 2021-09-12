After Enormous Effort, Sense Of Satisfaction Came Through Executing Perfectly: Avani Lekhara

New Delhi: Trailblazing shooter Avani Lekhara, who won gold and bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, on Sunday appreciated and thanked everyone who wished her for her hard work and enormous effort.

The 19-year-old, who had won the 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold, added a 50m rifle 3 position SH1 bronze to her haul.

“Looking back at the Paralympics, it still feels quite surreal. While the feeling still hasn’t quite sunk in yet, there’s unquestionably happiness within me. A sense of satisfaction that has come through executing perfectly, after the enormous effort, hard work, and dedication as a collective unit in all of the training sessions,” Avani Lekhara’s statement on Twitter read.

“Touched beyond words by all the messages of good wishes and support. This win is not just for me, but for all of us who dare to dream. And, just like that dreams do come true! Apologies for not being able to reply to each one of you, but, appreciate every message that I have received,” she added.

India’s 54-member contingent created history at the Tokyo Paralympics to win 19 medals, their best-ever tally in a single edition of the Paralympics by far. With as many as 5 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 6 bronze medals, finishing inside the top 25 at the Para Games in the Japanese capital.