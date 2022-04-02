After Delhi, Punjab Now AAP Eyes For Gujarat

Gandhinagar: After coming to power in Delhi and Punjab, now Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyeing to emerge in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own state, Gujarat.

With their sights set on the coming assembly polls in Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders reached out to the people of Gujarat and appealed to them to give “one chance” to their party.

Addressing the gathering in Ahmedabad, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said, “Delhi and Punjab sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat.”

Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party ended corruption in Delhi, and in Punjab, where the party recently formed government.

“We have ended corruption in Delhi. Bhagwant Mann ended corruption in Punjab in 10 days. If you don’t believe me, ask any of your friends in Punjab,” said AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad.

Reportedly, elections are slated to be held in Gujarat late this year. After the recently concluded polls in five states, including Punjab where the AAP emerged victorious, the party now has its eyes on the BJP-ruled state.