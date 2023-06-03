After Delhi HC 7-Hour Bail, Manish Sisodia Arrives At His Residence In Delhi To Meet His Ailing Wife

New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia arrived at his residence in the national capital on Saturday to meet his ailing wife after Delhi High Court yesterday granted him bail for seven hours. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma emphasised that Sisodia should refrain from engaging with the media or meeting anyone other than his family during this visit. Additionally, he will not have access to a phone or the internet.

The court also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide a status report on Sisodia’s interim bail plea by the following evening.

Furthermore, the Court reserved its verdict on Sisodia’s plea for interim bail, which was filed citing his wife’s medical condition. The regular bail plea filed by Sisodia in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam was also held in reserve.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the liquor policy case and subsequently arrested by the ED on March 9.