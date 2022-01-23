After Creating A Lot Of Buzz In ‘Oo Antava’, Samantha To Do Another Dance Number In Vijay Devarakonda’s Liger?

Hyderabad: After making fans thrill creating waves with her sizzling moves in ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa, actor Samantha is likely to come up with another item song.

According to reports, she is in talks with the makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s ‘Liger’ for another dance number.

As Oo Antava turned out to be one of the most talked-about songs of 2021, fans are having sky-high expectations on the same.

After her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya, the diva is on a movie-signing spree and is taking up risky roles while at the peak of her career.

Meanwhile, Samantha is looking forward to the release of her 2 films- Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and another is Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar.