After CM Channi, BJP Seeks Postponement Of Punjab Election

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP has requested the Election Commission of India to postpone the election in the state on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 16.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that on Saturday, Punjab CM Charanjt Singh Channi had written to the Election Commission asking that the Punjab Assembly election be postponed by at least six days citing the same reason.

CM Channi of the Congress-led government in Punjab said the issue was brought to his notice by representatives of the Scheduled Caste community. Around 20 lakh SC devotees are likely to visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh between February 10 to February 16, 2022, he said.

As of now, the Punjab Assembly election is slated to be held in a single phase on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10. The Election Commission has not yet responded to CM Channi and the BJP’s request for postponement of the election.