After Being Show-Caused By OPCC Chief, MLA Sura Routray Reacts Bluntly

Bhubaneswar: After being show-caused by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President on Tuesday, veteran Congress leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Routray reacted bluntly.

In his reaction to the notice of his alleged anti-party comments, Routray said that he doesn’t care if action is initiated against him.

Speaking to media persons regarding the same, he said, “Niranjan Patnaik, Jaydev Jena had also said the same thing on PCC chief. There’s no disciplinary panel for Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Santosh Saluja for demanding the resignation of party leaders. I have been in politics for the last 50 years, why so much drama over a slip of tongue.”

However, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik denied the allegations. He informed that the final decision over the issue will be taken by the disciplinary panel of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Routray had recently said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik takes the final call regarding the selection of OPCC president. In response to it, OPCC chief Patnaik issued a show-cause notice to the former.

In an official letter, the OPCC president said,” Recently, Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray’s statement regarding the appointment of new state Congress chief has created an intra-party conflict kind of situation. It is very shameful for the party that such statements of a senior leader are getting entertained. Party condemns such statements and these remarks are tarnishing the party’s image.”

“Now party wants to know under which circumstances Routray made such a statement and the lawmaker should give a satisfactory answer in this regard. After getting the answer from Routray, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will be notified in this regard,” the letter read.

Reportedly, speaking to the media persons last Saturday, Routray said that every decision happens as per Cheif Minister Naveen Patnaik’s wish.

Notably, Odisha Congress in-charge, A Chellakumar, who arrived in the state capital today, held a discussion with MLAs and senior leaders of the party and sought their opinion on the selection of a new chief.