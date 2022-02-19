After 40 Yrs, India Set To Host International Olympic Committee Session

New Delhi: India on Saturday secured the right to host the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai next year.

An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members.

This will be the first time India will host the session after 1983. The session will be hosted at the state-of-the-art, brand new Jio World Convention Centre.

Correction: Mumbai in India will host for the first time in history an #IOCSession. The 86th Session 1983 was held in New Delhi. 40 years later the IOC Session will be back in India.#Olympics #Beijing2022 https://t.co/z1LGYGr2FS — Christian Klaue (@ChKlaue) February 19, 2022

It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, the election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of Olympics.

Mumbai received a historic 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature in the session held at Beijing.

“The Olympic movement is back to India after a 40-year wait! I am truly grateful to the IOC for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023,” said Nita Ambani, a member of the IOC.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over India being chosen as the host for 2023 International Olympic Committee Session.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“It is gladdening to note that India has been chosen to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee Session. I am confident this will be a memorable IOC session and will lead to positive outcomes for world sports.”