After 15 Students Test +ve For Covid-19, CMC Seals Signal Headquarters Training School

Cuttack: After 15 students at Police Signals Headquarters Training School in Tulasipur were tested positive for Covid-19, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Friday sealed the institution.

According to a letter released by the civic body, the school has been shut till January 14 and the Deputy Commissioner of CMC has written a letter to the school authorities in this regard.

“It came to our notice that as many as 15 trainees out of 56 found Covid-19 positive in the institute for which contact tracing, as well as sample testing of remaining trainees and their family members, are quite necessary,” the letter read.

“Further I am directed to instruct you to close your institute till January 14, 2022, till completion of contract tracing and sample testing,” the letter further read.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Friday ordered to close of all higher education institutions from January 10 in view of the rising number of Covid cases in the state.