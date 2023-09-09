African Union Becomes G20 Permanent Member  

New Delhi: In a significant milestone under India’s G20 presidency, the African Union on Saturday became a new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world.

It is the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

All member countries of the G20 accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal to bring the key bloc of the Global South to the high table of the world’s top economies.

“Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South,” Modi posted on X along with a video of his announcing that the African Union has become a permanent member of the G20.

In his inaugural remarks at the Summit, Modi asked the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to join other leaders at the high table, making the 55-member bloc the second multi-nation grouping after the European Union to be a permanent member of the G20.

“In keeping with the sentiment of ‘sabka saath’ (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal…,” Modi said at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the Summit.

Before moving forward with the proceedings, I would like to invite the president of the African Union to take his place as a permanent member of the G20,” he said amid thunderous applause by the gathering of world leaders.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar then escorted Assoumani to take his seat at the G20 high table. Before taking his seat, Assoumani shared a warm handshake and hug with Prime Minister Modi.

In a post on X later, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Advancing a more inclusive G20 that echoes the aspirations of the Global South! PM @narendramodi extends a heartfelt welcome to President @_AfricanUnion and the President of Comoros Azali Assoumani.” “Thrilled to have the African Union as a permanent member. A milestone for the G20 family indeed,” it said.