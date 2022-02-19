AFI President Adille Sumariwalla Visits Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: The President of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Mr. Adille Sumariwalla visited Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today, and took a round of India’s first-ever Indoor Athletics Stadium that is coming up within the stadium premises.

Mr. Sumariwalla was accompanied by Odisha Sports Department Secretary R Vineel Krishna and other officials. He also interacted with the athletes of the Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics HPC.

Appreciating the world-class infrastructure created by the Govt. of Odisha to promote sports, he encouraged the HPC athletes to maximise the facilities and opportunities made available to them.