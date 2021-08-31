Afghans in Belgium organise protest, slam Pakistan

Belgium: The members of Afghanistan’s diaspora residing in Belgium organised a protest demonstration in capital Brussels on Monday to protest against Taliban’s hostile takeover of their country. The protest was organised at Schuman Circle, in front of the European Commission (EC) and the European External Action Service (EEAS) building.

The protesters also raised slogan against Pakistan for its alleged involvement and support to the Taliban.

The protest demonstration was attended by about 60-70 members of Afghan diaspora. Some of the protesters were seen wearing army combat uniform.