Afghanistan’s Sikh MP Expresses His Gratitude To India For Kabul Evacuation

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s Sikh parliamentarian Narender Singh Khalsa expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government and the Indian Air Force for rescuing him and other members of his community from Afghanistan.

In a message recorded at the airport ahead of his evacuation to India late on Saturday or early Sunday, Khalsa expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for extending help to him and others belonging to the minority community in Afghanistan.

Khalsa was among 23 Afghan Sikhs along with several stranded Indians who were onboard the C-17 Globemaster that landed at the Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad on Sunday. The flight that took off from Kabul airport earlier in the day and flew directly to India had some Afghan Hindus as passengers.