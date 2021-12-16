Afghanistan Women Hold Protest, Demand Basic Rights

Kabul: Scores of women in Kabul on Thursday demonstrated staged a protest against the ongoing economic crisis in Afghanistan and for their basic rights, including political participation.

The women protestors chanted slogans for jobs, food, and for their rights to be recognized. They also called on the international community to aid Afghanistan and avert disaster.

Taking to Twitter, Tolo News said that women who protested in Kabul called for “bread, work, freedom, political participation.”

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15.