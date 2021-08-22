Afghanistan Vulnerable To Hunger: WHO On Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised an alarm regarding the healthcare situation in Afghanistan, where thousands are left vulnerable to hunger and illnesses.

According to a report with the Voice of America (VOA), the WHO has said one-third of the population is facing acute hunger and more than half of all children under age five are malnourished. The current drought is expected to worsen an already dire situation, it further said.

“Continuity of health services must continue without interruption across the country, with a focus on ensuring women have access to female health-workers…Most major health facilities are functional. And this is based on provincial-level field monitoring. Health workers have been called to return to or to remain at their posts, including female health staff,” said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

“Bolstered support for the humanitarian response inside Afghanistan itself is urgently needed to deliver assistance to the Afghan people, including some half a million displaced this year alone. The vast majority of Afghans are not able to leave the country through regular channels. The footage taken a few days ago of crowds at the airport has shocked the world, speaking powerfully to the sense of fear and uncertainty among many Afghans,” the UN refugee agency had said.

According to the public health body’s estimates, around half of Afghanistan’s population, which includes more than four million women and nearly 10 million children, are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Notably, the United Kingdom has said that it will administer vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to Afghan refugees coming to the country on fleeing the Taliban. England, Scotland, and Wales are also accessing emergency funds for providing housing and support to the arriving Afghans, reports said, adding that so far the UK has decided to double its amount of humanitarian aid in the region. The country is also looking to resettle around 20,000 vulnerable Afghans under a new resettlement programme.