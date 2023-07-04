Afghanistan: Taliban’s Curbs On Women Continues With Diktat Orders Closure Of Hair And Beauty Salons

Afghanistan: The Taliban have issued an order for hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan to shut down, adding to the mounting restrictions faced by women in the country. According to a spokesman for the Vice and Virtue Ministry of Afghanistan, such businesses were given a one-month deadline, starting July 2 when they were initially informed of the decision, reported British media website BBC.

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, women’s freedom has steadily diminished. They have been barred from attending schools, colleges, Universities, gyms, and parks. More recently, they have even been banned from working for the United Nations. The Taliban have also mandated that women should dress in a manner that reveals only their eyes and must be accompanied by a male relative if travelling more than 72km.

These restrictive measures persist despite international condemnation and protests by women and activists advocating for their rights. The closure of beauty salons is reminiscent of the broad range of measures imposed by the Taliban during their previous rule from 1996 to 2001. However, after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, these establishments gradually reopened.