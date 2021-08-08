Afghanistan: Taliban Takes Over Sheberghan!

Afghanistan: Taliban has now claimed that they have taken control of the city of Sheberghan in the northern Afghan province of Jawzjan.

Sheberghan is a stronghold of the former Afghan vice-president and warlord, Abdul Rashid Dostum, whose supporters have been leading the fight against the insurgents.

This is the second regional capital to fall to the militants after Zaranj in the south-western province of Nimroz fell on Friday.

It is a major blow to security forces, with battles raging across the country.