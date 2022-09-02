Afghanistan: Deadly Blast Inside Herat Mosque During Friday Prayers Leaves 18 Dead Including Imam

At least 18 people were killed and 21 others left wounded following a deadly blast inside a mosque in Herat province of Taliban-occupied Afghanistan on Friday, the news agency Associated Press reported quoting local media.

The imam of Guzargah mosque in Herat, Mawlawi Mujeeb Rahman Ansari, was killed in the blast, which is said to be a suicide attack, that took place in the western city of the country, reported ToLo News.

Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid took to Twitter and confirmed that the prominent cleric was killed in the blast that occurred during the Friday prayers. He also said that the perpetrators of this incident will be punished.

However, reports and videos emerging on social media suggest that the attack may result in a high number of casualties.

The blast comes a day after two persons were killed and three others injured in a blast that rocked Police District 17 of the Afghan capital, Kabul.