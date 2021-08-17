Afghanistan Crisis: Jaishankar Speaks To US Secretary Blinken For Support In Evacuation Of Indians

New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to US secretary of state Antony Blinken from New York today to seek American assistance in getting Indians evacuated from Kabul.

India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tweeted, “Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard.”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two top diplomats discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban on Sunday seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country’s central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east. Taliban insurgents began moving towards Kabul following the overnight collapse of the two remaining cities of Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.