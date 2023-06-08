Afghanistan: 15 killed, over 50 injured in blast at funeral of assassinated Governor

At least 15 people were killed while 50 others were injured in a blast in Badakhshan province’s capital Faizabad of Afghanistan on Thursday during the funeral ceremony of an assassinated governor.

As per reports, the blast took place inside the Nabawi mosque in the Hesa-e-Awal area of Faizabad. The blast also killed the former commander of Baghlan police, Safiullah Samim during the funeral of the former deputy governor of Badakhshan province Mawlawi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi.

The acting governor of the province was killed in a vehicle bomb blast that occurred on Tuesday morning in the capital city Faizabad, reports TOLOnews.

The attack, for which no one has claimed the responsibility yet, took place after a vehicle bomb targeted Ahmadi’s convoy at Mahkama square of Faizabad.