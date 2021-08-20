Afghan Youth Footballer Among Men Who Fell To Death From US Plane At Kabul Airport

Kabul: An Afghan national youth team footballer lost his life after falling from a US plane at Kabul airport, a local news agency has said.

According to the Ariana football agency, national youth team footballer Zaki Anwari fell from a USAF Boeing C-17 on Monday.

His death has been confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport, the report said.

The report added that the 19-year-old is believed to have died after attempting to hold on to the outside of the American military aircraft.

Local media reports said that at least two people fell to their deaths after it took off. The US air force has also confirmed that human remains were found in the landing gear of an aircraft after it arrived in Qatar.

Anwari was identified as one of those who had stormed the runway in a desperate bid to cling on to evacuating flights. The report said that he was a high school student and a member of the country’s national junior football team.