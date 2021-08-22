Afghan Returnees To Get Free Polio Vaccine In India

New Delhi: India has decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine – OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

” We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine – OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus. Vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport, ” tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine – OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus Congratulations to the Health Team for their efforts to ensure public health Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 22, 2021

Worth mentioning, Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic.

Eighty-seven Indians stranded in Afghanistan were brought back to Delhi in a special Air India flight from Kabul early on Sunday.

Around 300 Indian nationals are expected to be brought back home from Afghanistan on Sunday as part of India’s evacuation mission in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghan capital Kabul, people familiar with the development said.