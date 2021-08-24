Afghan Pop Star Blames Pakistan For Taliban Takeover, Thanks India For Help

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s famous pop star, Aryana Sayeed, who escaped from the Taliban after the takeover of Kabul, blamed Pakistan for empowering the terrorist outfit.

Besides, she expressed her gratitude to India for helping Afghans during the ongoing crisis. She praised the Indian government’s efforts in Afghanistan and termed India as “true friend”.

She also claimed that the Taliban terrorists are being instructed and trained by Pakistan.

Moreover, she urged the international community to sit down and find a solution to bring peace to Afghanistan.

Aryana Sayeed in 2015, sang at a stadium, breaking three taboos: Singing as a woman; Not wearing hijab; and entering a stadium as a woman, which was forbidden under the Taliban.

