Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar To Arrive In India On 3-Day Visit Today
New Delhi: Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar arrived in Delhi on Monday on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the Indian leadership to boost ties between the two countries.
During his visit, Atmar is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The visit comes days after Washington unveiled its new approach toward the Afghan peace process, including India as a direct stakeholder.