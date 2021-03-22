Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar To Arrive In India On 3-Day Visit Today

New Delhi: Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar arrived in Delhi on Monday on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the Indian leadership to boost ties between the two countries.

During his visit, Atmar is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The visit comes days after Washington unveiled its new approach toward the Afghan peace process, including India as a direct stakeholder.