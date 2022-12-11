Afghan Border Forces Open Fire In Balochistan, 6 Killed

Islamabad: At least six Pakistani nationals were killed and 17 others injured on Sunday when Afghan border troops resorted to “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” across the border into Balochistan’s Chaman district, the army said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, heavy weapons including artillery and mortars were used in the firing by Afghan forces.

“The Afghan Border Forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons including artillery and mortar onto the civilian population,” it said in a statement.