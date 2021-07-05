Afforestation On 1.5 Lakh Hectare In Odisha Soon: Forest Minister

Bhubaneswar: The State government will soon take up afforestation on 1.5 lakh hectares of land through different projects and plantation drives, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha informed on Monday.

While addressing 72nd Vanmahotsav at Bargarh High School in Bhubaneswar, Arukha said that several projects have been taken up in the financial year 2021-22 to compensate for the reduction in State’s green over every year.

” Extensive afforestation is underway through various afforestation schemes implemented by the state government, such as reforestation of natural forests, creation of new forests, urban afforestation, roadside afforestation, have been taken up,” Arukha said.

“In the current year 2021-22, a total of Rs 599 crore has been invested in various schemes in the state, with a target of Rs 1.50 lakh crore in 481 hectares and Rs 6,67 lakh crore. So protecting the state from various natural disasters by participating in tree plantation programs for the protection of nature,” he added.

The Minister also added adequate measures are being taken to check illegal tree felling in forest areas and nab timber mafia.