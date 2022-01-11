AFC Women’s Asian Cup: Two Players From Odisha In Senior National Football Team

Cuttack: Two players from Odisha – Pyari Xaxa and Manisa Panna- have been named in the 23-member Indian Women’s Football Team for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 which starts from 20 January 2022.

“The All India Football Federation has selected the two women football players of our state, Pyari Xaxa and Manisa Panna, to represent India Senior Women’s National Football Team in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022,” said Mr Asirbad Behera, Hony. Secretary, Football Association of Odisha on Tuesday.

Mr Behera along with all the office bearers of FAO congratulated the women football players selected in the National Football Team and wished them all the best.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 will be played across three venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from 20th January 2022.