AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Two Odisha Girls Selected For Preparatory Camp At Jamshedpur

Bhubaneswar: Two girls from Odisha have been named in the forthcoming Coaching Camp for the preparation of the Women’s National Football Team for AFC Women’s Asian Cup- 2022.

The two players are Jabamani Tudu and Pyari Xaxa.

The camp will start from 16th August till the 6th September 2021 at Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, Asirbad Behera (Hon’y Secretary – FA Odisha) has congratulated Jabamani and Pyari for their outstanding achievements and wished them good luck.

The 30-player list is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, M Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda

DEFENDERS: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Michel Castanha, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Anju Tamang, Asem Roja Devi

MIDFIELDERS: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Sumithra Kamaraj, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sanju, Manisha.

FORWARDS: Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Daya Devi, Pyari Xaxa.