AFC Cup 2023-24: Group stage dates, fixtures, and venues announced

Indian Super League (ISL) sides Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC are all set to participate in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2023-24, where they will be joined by Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings and Maldives’ Maziya S&RC.

The teams from the South Zone were confirmed on Tuesday, following the Mariners’ successful passage through the preliminary stages, securing their spot in the AFC Cup for the third consecutive time. Juan Ferrando’s squad provided a glimpse of their prowess during the preliminary rounds, triumphing over Nepal’s Machhindra FC before achieving a similar scoreline victory against the Bangladeshi team Abahani Limited Dhaka.

The official draw was conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, and the four teams from the South Zone were further allocated to Group D with their positions in the group also determined.

The winner of Group D will advance to the inter-zone playoff semi-final. Mohun Bagan Super Giant qualified from their group the last two times but were eliminated from the inter-zone playoff semi-finals on both occasions. Having formed a stronger squad this time around, the Mariners are now determined to improve their previous performances in the continental competition this season.

However, the Kolkata side will encounter a formidable challenge from their fellow ISL club, Odisha FC, which are making their debut in the continental competition. The Juggernauts have also assembled a robust team under the leadership of Sergio Lobera. They’ve secured the services of players like Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, and Roy Krishna, aiming for an impressive performance in both the AFC Cup and the ISL.

The group stage matches will be played on a home-and-away round-robin basis this year. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata, while Odisha FC will play their home matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Here are the final details of Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s fixtures:

Date Day Opponent Time Venue September 19, 2023 Tuesday Odisha FC 7:30 PM IST Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar October 2, 2023 Monday Maziya S&RC 7:30 PM IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata October 24, 2023 Tuesday Bashundhara Kings 7:30 PM IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata November 7, 2023 Tuesday Bashundhara Kings 8:00 PM IST Bashundhara Kings Arena, Dhaka November 27, 2023 Monday Odisha FC 7:30 PM IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata December 11, 2023 Monday Maziya S&RC 7:30 PM IST Maldives National Football Stadium, Male

Here are the final details of Odisha FC’s fixtures: