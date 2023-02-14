Aero India 2023: MKU, Dassault Aviation Ink MoU on Security & Defence

BENGALURU: MKU Limited, a leading defence and homeland security company, and Dassault Aviation, a globally renowned aerospace company, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Aero India 2023 to explore opportunities for joint cooperation in security and defence, both in India and internationally.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director of MKU Limited and Mr. Michel Paskoff, Senior VP International Cooperation of Dassault Aviation in the presence of key representatives from both companies.

This strategic partnership signals the start of a new era of cooperation between the two companies, as they will be working together to identify and explore opportunities in security and defence, both in India and across the world leveraging the expertise and experience of both companies.

In line with the “Make in India” initiative, Dassault is contributing to the Indian economy by engaging with Indian companies through procurement, training, and industrial subcontracting. The partnership between France and India in the defence sector shows no signs of slowing down, and only bodes well for their future collaboration in the industry.

In addition to its ties with France, India is represented in the global aerospace and defense industry by companies like MKU Limited. MKU is a leading provider of personal and platform protection solutions and has established itself as a crucial player in the industry.

The MoU signed between MKU and Dassault Aviation marks a significant step forward between the two companies as well as a clear indication of India’s presence and commitment to the aerospace and defense industry, both domestically and internationally.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Dassault Aviation,” said Mr. Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director of MKU Limited. “Our partnership is a testament not just to India’s growth and development in the global defence sector, but also to our commitment of offering cuttingedge solutions to enhance the safety and confidence for our heroes.”