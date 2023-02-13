Aero India 2023 Kicks Off In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India 2023, Asia’s largest aero show, in Bengaluru.

The five-day event was inaugurated this morning at the Yelahanka Air Force Station to showcase India’s growth in aerospace and defence capabilities. The Prime Minister was seen enjoying the spectacular air show.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari led the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the event

The theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”.

The event is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries, the Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 Chief Executive Officers of global and Indian original equipment manufacturers. Nearly 809 companies will showcase the country’s aerospace and defence capabilities during the five-day event.