Adulterated Sauce Manufacturing Unit Busted In Cuttack 

Cuttack: Police along with Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) have busted an adulterated sauce manufacturing unit in Cuttack.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team conducted a raid at a factory in Malgodown area and seized equipment that was used for manufacturing fake tomato, chilli sauce. Some bottles containing the sauce, machines, artificial colours, and essence were also recovered from the spot.

Further investigation is underway to trace the accused involved in the illegal trade, the police said.