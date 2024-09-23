Commissionerate Police and the Food Department officials busted an adulterated milk processing unit in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Monday.

Following a tip-off, the two teams conducted a joint raid on ‘Rohini Milk’, the dairy processing unit located in the Atada area within the jurisdiction of Jagatpur police station in Cuttack.

During the raid, it was found that the milk was being produced by mixing food waste, chemicals, contaminated water, and salt in an unsanitary manufacturing process, and the facility lacked a proper license.

Beyond adulterated milk, the facility also produced adulterated curd and lassi drinks, distributing these products across Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, and Puri.

Anil Kumar Mishra, Cuttack Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, informed the press that the police are thoroughly investigating the case.

The Food Department has seized samples from the facility for analysis and has taken the factory owner into custody for questioning, ADCP Mishra added.