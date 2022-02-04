Adopt These Yoga Asanas That May Help Reduce Cancer Risk

Bhubaneswar: On this World Cancer Day, let us look at some of the yoga asanas which can reduce the risk of cancer and can provide relief to cancer patients.

Gomukhasana:

This yoga pose is believed to be effective in preventing breast cancer and in reducing certain hormones that may lead to cancer.

To perform this, one has to sit down on a mat with their legs stretched in front of them. Now, bend the knees and bring your right knee over your left knee. Next, take your right arm behind the back while bending the elbow and take the left arm overhead so that both the hands meet behind your back. Try to interlock the fingers of both your hands and hold the position for 30 seconds before switching to the other hand.

Vrikshasana

This asana is also called the tree pose as you try to imitate a tree while performing it. This pose is good for relaxing and calming down the mind and body of the person.

In this pose, stand with your feet together and then lift your right foot to place it on your inner thigh of the left leg. Try to maintain balance and slowly bring your palms together while folding them to get in Pranam Mudra. Now, lift your folded palms while stretching the arms and focus on the motion. Then repeat the movement with the other leg.

Marjariasana

Marjariasana is good for people recovering from cancer as it promotes healing and ensures better health of the patient.

For Marjariasana, get on all fours with your knees bent and make a tabletop position. Place your palms on the ground shoulder-width apart and make sure that the knees are aligned directly under the hips. Now turn your toes outwards and concentrate on the pose.