Adolf Hitler’s Birthplace In Austria To Become Centre For Police Human Rights Training

Austria: Austria announced it will use the house where Adolf Hitler was born to provide human rights training to police officers. The German dictator was born in a rented room on the top floor of the house in 1889. The decision follows a lengthy discussion by an expert committee, which ruled out demolition or turning the house into a memorial centre. The 17th-century house in Braunau am Inn, near the German border, was bought by the government in 2016 as a compulsory purchase after a long-running legal battle.

The cost of turning the building into a training centre incorporating a police station is expected to reach about €20 million, and will begin in the autumn, The Guardian reported authorities as saying.

The Guardian report cited a recent survey as revealing that a majority of Austrians were against turning it into a police station as 53% of respondents said it should be turned into an establishment dedicated to dealing with the topics of National Socialism, anti-fascism, tolerance and peace. Over 20% said it should be torn down and only 6% favoured its use by authorities.

The house stood empty since 2011 when the last owner was forced to leave following a court order after authorities failed to reach an agreement with her. She received a compensation payment of more than €800,000.

The house will open as a police station and training centre in 2026, as per The Guardian. A memorial stone in front of the house engraved with the words “For peace, freedom and democracy – never again fascism – remembering the deaths of millions” will remain in place.