Admiral Hari Kumar Takes Charge As New Indian Navy Chief

New Delhi: Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took over as India’s new navy chief. He replaced Admiral Karambir Singh.

The 59-year-old officer was commissioned into the executive branch of navy in January 1983 and was heading Mumbai-based Western Naval Command before his elevation.

Admiral R Hari Kumar earlier served as chief of integrated defence staff to the chairman, chiefs of staff committee.

The warships commanded by Kumar include aircraft carrier INS Viraat (no longer in service), INS Ranvir, INS Nishank and INS Kora. He has undergone courses at the Naval War College, US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal(VSM).