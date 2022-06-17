Administration To Remain Prepared For Possible Natural Disasters: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: A State-level Disaster Management Committee meeting has been held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Chairing a state-level meeting through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said Odisha has become a leading state in the field of disaster management.

“The period from June to October of each year is very important. Many natural disasters, such as floods, storms, and droughts, occur during this time. We need to strengthen our preparations in this regard,” the CM said.

He advised to keep all administrative machinery ready and all emergency response systems, rescue and relief work, drinking water systems, and health and animal care systems must be prepared and maintained. He also advised that all ODRAF and Fire Services teams should be prepared.

Reportedly, the meeting will also be attended by the Secretary-General, including the Minister of Revenue and the Minister of Agriculture as well as ministers, and secretaries of other departments.