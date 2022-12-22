Admin Team, MP Reach Nabarangpur Village After Merger Warning

Nabarangpur: A team of administrative officials led by local tehsildar on Wednesday reached Jamilipada village under Chandahandi block in the district and discussed with the residents who had warned to merge with Chhattisgarh over government apathy.

The team headed by tehsildar G Rasmirekha visited the village and met locals while enquiring about welfare activities in the area.

Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi also discussed with the villagers regarding their problems. The village head apprised him about government apathy. He said that electricity connection and safe drinking water are some of the issues to be resolved at the earliest.

Residents also demanded before the MP to take step for revenue village status to their village.

The MP has assured them of early electricity connection to the village. Other issues will also be resolved soon, he said.

The tehsildar said that their demand for revenue village status will be sent to the government.

Government sources said 46 people are residing in the village out of which 12 have received ration card. Six people are getting old age pension while five are included under KALIA yojana.

There are two tube wells functioning in the village. The village has a pucca road also.

Three days ago, villagers had returned their ration cards and voter IDs to sarpanch, warning to merge with Chhattisgarh as their village is deprived of basic amenities.