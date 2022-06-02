Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ Song Jana Gana Mana Out!

Mumbai: The third single from the most anticipated film titled Jana Gana Mana from the Adivi Sesh starrer Major has been released in all languages.

Check Out The Song Below:

Talking about the film, it will chronicle Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s heroic actions notably witnessed during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks where numerous citizens were saved. The film also stars actors like Saiee Manjrekar, Murli Sharma, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and others in pivotal roles.

The film has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the project has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi and is expected to reach the cinema halls on 3 June. Major is bankrolled by the production house Sony Pictures Films India and Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.