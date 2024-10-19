Sundergarh: In a heartwarming gesture, an Adivasi woman from Sundergarh district expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by handing over Rs 100 to BJP National Vice-President Baijayant Panda. The incident occurred on Friday during Panda’s visit to the region.

The woman insisted on giving the money to Panda as a token of appreciation for the Prime Minister’s efforts and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of tribal communities. Panda, visibly moved by the gesture, accepted the money and assured her that he would convey her heartfelt thanks to PM Modi.

This act of gratitude highlights the deep connection and trust that many tribal communities in Odisha feel towards the current government. It also underscores the impact of various welfare schemes and development projects initiated by the Modi administration, which have reached the grassroots level.

Baijayant Panda, who has been actively involved in the BJP’s outreach programs in Odisha, praised the woman’s sincerity and commitment. He stated, “This gesture is a testament to the positive changes and the trust that the people have in our leadership. I will personally ensure that the Prime Minister receives this message of thanks.”

“She brushed aside my demurrals & explanations that it wasn’t necessary, & simply would not take no for an answer until i finally relented. This is a reflection of the transformation that Odisha & Bharat is experiencing,” the BJP VP tweeted while narrating the incident.

Later, ”Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Very touched by this affection. I bow to our Nari Shakti for always blessing me. Their blessings inspire me to keep working to build a Viksit Bharat.”

The incident has garnered significant attention on social media, with many praising the woman’s simple yet profound way of showing her appreciation. It serves as a reminder of the powerful impact that government policies can have on individual lives and the importance of acknowledging and valuing such expressions of gratitude.

