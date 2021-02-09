Adivasi Mela attracts 2.5 lakh visitors despite COVID restrictions

Bhubaneswar: The Adivasi Mela, regarded as the Maha Kumbh in the state, has come to a close on Tuesday evening here at Unit-I Exhibition Ground.

The Mela had attracted nearly 2.5 lakh visitors to the exhibition ground here where stalls were set up to put the handicrafts made by the tribal artisans on sale. Sources said despite coronavirus pandemic and strict guidelines followed to maintain social distancing, the mela made brisk business earning over Rs 2 crore.

During the 15-day Mela, the products manufactured by tribal artisan were a craze among the buyers.

In the closing day, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority, Subroto Bagchi, attended as chief guest. The meeting was graced by Principal, Mo School, Sasmita Bagchi, Principal Secretary Ranjana Chopra, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar and Nodal Officer Dr Akhil Bihari Otta.